Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Bladt to supply transition pieces for Dong Energy’s 1.2GW offshore wind farm in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 January 2017

Bladt Industries has been awarded a contract by Dong Energy to supply 96 transition pieces for the planned 1.2GW Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The transition pieces will link the monopile foundation of offshore wind turbines with the towers.

Of the total transition pieces, 56 will be manufactured by Bladt Industries at its Offshore Structures Britain’s (OSB’s) facility at Haverton Hill near Billingham in Teesside.

Bladt Industries CEO Jan Kjærsgaard said: “Since the decision to invest in OSB in 2015, we have undertaken a full upgrade of the facility and have employed close to 200 employees.

“This order will follow our two first orders for Burbo Bank Extension and Walney Extension and will secure our capacity utilization for approximately one full year.”

Bladt plans to manufacture the remaining 40 pieces at its facilities in Aalborg, Denmark.

Hornsea Project One program director Duncan Clark said: "As well as making a significant contribution towards decarburizing the UK power system, Hornsea Project One is a huge infrastructure project which is providing a real boost to regional UK firms."

Bladt also has a contract to deliver three offshore substations for the wind project.

Clark added: "It's great to see the figures increasing – this order is three and a half times the size of our initial order with OSB in 2015.

“The suppliers we've worked with on Hornsea Project One are building their capabilities to support more UK projects, and can look forward to further opportunities including the potential for export."

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2020, the project is expected to power over one million UK households.

Image: Bladt will supply 96 transition pieces for Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Bladt Industries A/S.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products to engineering contractors and operators in the energy market. This organization operates under the trading name PM Piping in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.