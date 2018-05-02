Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Black Hills Electric selected for 60MW wind project in Colorado, US

Published 02 May 2018

Black Hills' power generation subsidiary Black Hills Electric Generation has been selected to provide renewable energy from a new 60MW wind farm for its affiliated utility Colorado Electric.

The wind project was selected through a rigorous competitive solicitation process conducted by Colorado Electric and overseen by an independent evaluator approved by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. The addition of 60 megawatts of eligible energy resources was part of Colorado Electric’s commission-approved 2016 Electric Resource Plan.

On April 25, Colorado Electric received approval from the commission to contract with Black Hills Electric Generation to purchase 60 megawatts of wind energy through a 25-year power purchase agreement.

“This renewable energy contract is a critical step for our Colorado Electric utility to comply with the state renewable energy mandate,” said Linn Evans, president and chief operating officer of Black Hills.  “The contract will provide Colorado Electric’s utility customers cost-effective renewable energy. Construction of the wind farm will provide economic development opportunities for southern Colorado.”

The $71 million Busch Ranch II wind project is expected to be constructed and in service by the end of 2019. The project will be built near Colorado Electric’s Busch Ranch Wind Farm in Huerfano and Las Animas counties, Colorado, southeast of Pueblo.

 

Source: Company Press Release

