Wind News

Bay State Wind submits proposal to Massachusetts RFP for offshore wind farm

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 December 2017

Bay State Wind, the partnership between Ørsted (formerly DONG Energy) and Eversource has submitted a bid in response to a request for proposals (RFP) jointly issued by Massachusetts utilities for the construction of an offshore wind farm.

The offshore wind farm is expected to have a capacity of up to 800MW.  

The project, which will be located 25 miles off of New Bedford, will also include a 55MW battery storage solution.

Eversource Business Development vice president Mike Auseré said: “We are confident that this bid represents the commonwealth’s strongest opportunity to meet its clean energy goals and lead the country in offshore wind development.”

During the construction phase, the project is expected to create 1200 new jobs. It is also anticipated to result in the creation of up to 10,800 direct and indirect jobs over the lifetime of the project.

The offshore wind farm will have a capacity to supply enough clean energy to power 500,000 Massachusetts homes. Besides, it is expected to deliver $300m in annual savings in lower winter power costs.

Ørsted North America president Thomas Brostrøm said: “The partnership between Ørsted and Eversource brings together local experience, international expertise and unbeatable financial strength.

“This project is poised to be the most technologically advanced offshore wind farm providing energy at the lowest cost to consumers, all while bringing significant environmental and community benefits.”

New Bedford will act as the staging area for construction of the project. It will also serve as the operations and maintenance base throughout the lifetime of the wind farm.

Over the operational lifespan, the wind farm will support local government functions by generating $30m in lease payments, fees and taxes.

In December 2016, Bay State Wind launched its partnership to jointly develop, construct and operate the utility-scale offshore wind project.

Image: The offshore wind farm will have a capacity to supply enough clean energy to power 500,000 Massachusetts homes. Photo: Courtesy of xedos4/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

