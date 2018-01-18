Avangrid’s Texas wind farm to supply 86MW power for Nike

Avangrid Renewables has signed a wind contract with Nike, to supply 86MW of power from its new Texas wind farm.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) will cover the remaining portion of Avangrid Renewables 286 megawatt Karankawa Wind Farm in Bee and San Patricio counties, just east of Mathis, Texas, along I-37. Previously Austin Energy announced its own Karankawa related PPA with Avangrid Renewables for 200 megawatts.

The Karankawa wind farm will produce enough energy each year to power the equivalent of more than 75,000 average households with carbon free energy.

Avangrid Renewables Origination Vice President Barrett Stambler said: “Working with partners like Nike who have relentless focus on driving the development and availability of renewable energy is exciting and inspiring.

“This partnership allows us to have a very positive impact in the local communities where we own and operate these wind farms, creating jobs & economic development for rural America and advancing our country’s energy independence.”

Nike Innovation Accelerator chief sustainability officer and VP Hannah Jones said: “With this agreement, Nike will source 100% renewable energy across our owned or operated facilities in North America.

“Moreover, we will deliver on more than 50% of our commitment to source 100% renewable energy in our owned or operated facilities worldwide by the end of FY25. Investing in renewable energy is good for athletes, the planet and for business, and we will continue to drive collaboration to accelerate a low-carbon growth economy.”

Avangrid Renewable’s previous PPA with Nike involved three Columbia Gorge based wind farms delivering 100% renewable energy to its worldwide headquarters near Beaverton, OR and nearly all of its Oregon based facilities.

In addition to this new project, Avangrid Renewables already owns and operates the 605 MW South Texas Coast Complex along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the 120 MW Barton Chapel Wind Farm in Mid-West Texas.

Upon Karankawa’s COD, the company will own and operate more than a gigawatt of commercial wind power in Texas. Avangrid Renewables is finalizing its development work with the local Texas counties where Karankawa will reside and plans to start construction in the Fall of 2018.

Source: Company Press Release