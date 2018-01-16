Avangrid Renewables commissions 500MW wind farms in US

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Spanish energy company Iberdrola has started commercial operations at three new wind farms with a combined capacity of more than 500MW in the US.

The newly commissioned wind farms are the 298MW El Cabo Wind Farm in New Mexico, the 131MW Tule Wind Farm in California and the 75MW Twin Buttes II Wind Farm. All the three wind farms are supported by long-term energy contracts.

Avangrid Renewables said that each of the wind facility represented a substantial investment by the company in rural American communities.

Avangrid Renewables president & CEO Laura Beane said: “Bringing jobs and economic development dollars during construction is just the beginning of our long-term partnerships with these communities."

The El Cabo Wind Farm, built in Torrance County, features 142 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa. Power generated by the wind farm is supplied to Southern California Edison (SCE), a subsidiary of Edison International.

The Tule Wind Farm, which features 57 wind turbines from GE, has been built in the McCain Valley of eastern San Diego County. SCE had signed a deal to buy the power generated from the wind farm for 15 years.

The third wind facility, which is the Twin Buttes II Wind Farm, comprises 36 wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa. It has been built south of Lamar near the existing Twin Buttes Wind Farm of Avangrid Renewables.

Under a 25-year contract, the power generated from Twin Buttes II is sold to Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.

Avangrid Renewables said that it had commissioned about 800MW of renewable capacity in 2017. This includes the 208MW Amazon Wind Farm US East in North Carolina and the 30MW Deerfield Wind Farm in Vermont along with the 56MW Gala Solar Plant in Oregon.

Image: Avangrid Renewables commissioned three additional wind facilities in the US. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.