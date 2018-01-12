AusNet Services to develop Murra Warra wind farm terminal station

AusNet Services announced that agreement has been secured with RES Australia and Macquarie Capital to develop a new transmission connection for Stage 1 of the Murra Warra Wind Farm project, located approximately 30km north of Horsham in north western Victoria.

The Stage 1 windfarm capacity will be 226MW, with a total permitted capacity of 429MW. Stage 1 of the wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 220,000 Victorian homes, and reduce CO2 emissions by 900,000 tonnes per annum; the equivalent of almost 320,000 fewer cars on the road each year.

Additionally, the Stage 1 Murra Warra wind farm will provide approximately 150 full time direct jobs during construction and eight during operation.

AusNet Services’ Executive General Manager Commercial Energy Services, Chad Hymas, said AusNet Services was committed to supporting wind farm development and renewable energy in Australia.

AusNet Services is excited and proud to be making a meaningful contribution to this significant wind farm development that will support our industry’s transformation and contribute to continuous job growth in the region,” Mr Hymas said.

The agreement follows an extensive period of collaborative planning and design between AusNet Services and RES Australia in conjunction with industry and state planning bodies.

Mr Hymas said the project represents a further achievement in AusNet Services strategy to grow our contracted asset base while generating attractive long-term returns as we transition into a sustainable and integrated new energy future.

Source: Company Press Release