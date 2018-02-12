AT&T to purchase 520MW of wind power from NextEra Energy

US-based telecom firm AT&T has agreed to purchase 520MW of power generated by wind farms in Oklahoma and Texas from NextEra Energy Resources.

As part the agreement, AT&T will purchase 220MW of power from the Minco V wind project being developed in Caddo county, Oklahoma, and a further 300MW from the Torrecillas scheme in Webb and Duval counties, southern Texas.

The firm has signed two separate power purchase agreements with the two undisclosed subsidiaries of NextEra.

AT&T said that the large-scale renewable energy purchase is also a major component of its goal to develop and leverage technology solutions that allow carbon savings 10 times the footprint of its operations by 2025.

The two wind projects are expected to generate electricity required to power a quarter million homes annually.

AT&T Operations president Scott Mair said: “Many companies are focused on their own carbon footprint but we believe our industry can do more. We’ve been working for a long time to ensure our wind projects deliver for both our business and the environment.

“We will continue to explore renewable energy solutions to help create a better, more sustainable world.”

The company said it has also signed on to a set of Corporate Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles, which helps companies stream-line solutions for buying cost-effective renewable energy.

Led by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the initiative is made up of large energy buyers.

World Wildlife Fund renewable energy and climate senior director Marty Spitzer said: “AT&T’s decision to scale up its use of renewable energy is a signal of the growing power of corporate demand to drive energy markets.”