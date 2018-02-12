Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

AT&T to purchase 520MW of wind power from NextEra Energy

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 February 2018

US-based telecom firm AT&T has agreed to purchase 520MW of power generated by wind farms in Oklahoma and Texas from NextEra Energy Resources.

As part the agreement, AT&T will purchase 220MW of power from the Minco V wind project being developed in Caddo county, Oklahoma, and a further 300MW from the Torrecillas scheme in Webb and Duval counties, southern Texas.

The firm has signed two separate power purchase agreements with the two undisclosed subsidiaries of NextEra.

AT&T said that the large-scale renewable energy purchase is also a major component of its goal to develop and leverage technology solutions that allow carbon savings 10 times the footprint of its operations by 2025.

The two wind projects are expected to generate electricity required to power a quarter million homes annually.

AT&T Operations president Scott Mair said: “Many companies are focused on their own carbon footprint but we believe our industry can do more. We’ve been working for a long time to ensure our wind projects deliver for both our business and the environment.

“We will continue to explore renewable energy solutions to help create a better, more sustainable world.”

The company said it has also signed on to a set of Corporate Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles, which helps companies stream-line solutions for buying cost-effective renewable energy.

Led by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the initiative is made up of large energy buyers.

World Wildlife Fund renewable energy and climate senior director Marty Spitzer said: “AT&T’s decision to scale up its use of renewable energy is a signal of the growing power of corporate demand to drive energy markets.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.