Wind News

Atlantis, Ideol partner to develop 1.5GW floating offshore wind project in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 January 2017

Marine renewable firm Atlantis Resources has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French based Ideol to develop a 1.5GW floating offshore wind project in the UK.

The floating off shore wind project's pre-commercial phase reaching around 100MW has been slated to go online by 2021.

Potential sites for developing the project are yet to be disclosed although the Singapore headquartered firm stated that Ideol already has massive new opportunities for development in resource abundant locations in the UK.

Atlantis CEO Tim Cornelius said: “This MoU is a significant step in our diversification strategy and leverages our existing skill set accumulated during the progression of our tidal portfolio. To now be seeking to develop a large floating offshore wind project alongside the UK’s largest tidal stream project is truly exciting.

“We want to leverage Ideol’s expertise in designing, engineering, building and installing floating offshore wind substructures to bring UK consumers affordable, sustainable and secure power.”

Atlantis will head the review, selection and consenting of sites in the UK as per the MOU terms besides taking care of third party funding. On the other hand, the French company will design the technical concepts of the project besides doubling up as the exclusive floating foundation systems provider.

Ideol CEO Paul de la Guérivière said: “With two full-scale demonstrators currently under construction in France and in Japan, as well as a pre-commercial wind farm under permitting in the French Mediterranean, Ideol and its patented damping pool technology are at the forefront of a cost competitive and rapidly accelerating floating offshore wind industry.

“Our strategic goal is now focusing on the development of large commercial scale wind farm projects with several opportunities currently under review in and outside of Europe.”

Atlantis’ collaboration move comes following its recent decision to form a new internal division named Atlantis Energy for expanding its services in the non-tidal stream segment.

