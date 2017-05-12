Arise awards Vestas 15-year service contract for seven Swedish wind parks

Vestas has secured a 15-year service contract from Arise for seven wind parks covering 86MW situated across Sweden.

The seven wind farms were previously serviced in-house by Arise but with this new agreement Vestas takes over the full responsibility for servicing the 86 MW, underlining Vestas’ competitiveness in the Swedish service market and ability to optimise wind park performance and energy output.

The service contract is a full-scope 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement designed to maximise uptime and energy production.

Daniel Johansson, CEO of Arise states, “Arise is very pleased to enter this agreement to outsource the service responsibility of our seven wind farms. By choosing Vestas, our wind parks obtain world class warranted availability, high performance and risk coverage”.

Jan From, Vice President for Service in Vestas Northern Europe, says, “Building on our good relationship with Arise, we are proud that they have chosen Vestas to service their seven wind parks across Sweden. With this agreement, we strengthen our partnership and it gives us the opportunity to further increase the annual energy production of the wind parks through market leading performance and risk management”.

Vestas has more than 35 years of experience in installing and operating wind turbines and is with more than 73 GW of turbines under service globally, the world’s leading wind energy service provider.

Source: Company Press Release