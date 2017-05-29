Alterra Power signs power hedge deal for 200MW Flat Top wind project

Alterra Power, via a project subsidiary, has signed a 13-year power hedge agreement with an affiliate of Citi for its 200MW Flat Top wind project in Texas, US.

Alterra expects the financing and partnership arrangements for the project to be completed within the next few weeks, marking commencement of the project's primary construction phase.

The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in the first half of 2018.

The project, located in central Texas, has previously contracted with affiliates of Vestas-American Wind Technology, Inc. for turbine supply and maintenance and Blattner Energy, Inc. for construction services.

