Alliant Energy to add 1GW of new wind generation capacity in Iowa

Interstate Power and Light, the Iowa energy company of Alliant Energy has secured approval from the Iowa Utilities Board to add 1GW of new wind energy generation in the US state of Iowa.

The Iowa utility in a move to further increase its wind expansion program plans to add the new capacity by 2020 with an investment of $1.8bn to provide renewable energy to 430,000 homes in Iowa.

Alliant Energy said that the new wind farms will result in hundreds of construction and other jobs, in addition to yielding tens of millions of dollars in the form of additional property taxes to communities and landowners’ payments.

Alliant Energy Iowa energy company president Doug Kopp said: "Our wind energy initiatives help keep rates competitive, enhance our environmental stewardship and drive economic growth in our communities.

"Wind energy is a major part of our transition to a clean energy future."

Alliant Energy revealed that construction on the first wave of wind farms had started during spring. Included in these is the 300MW Upland Prairie wind farm in northwest Iowa in the Clay and Dickinson counties.

The company also expects Interstate Power and Light to break ground on the 170MW English Farms wind farm in Poweshiek County in central Iowa.

Alliant Energy said that through the proposed wind expansion along with its existing wind farms and market purchases, its wind generation capacity is likely to be around one-third of its total generation capacity in Iowa by the end of 2020.

In its approval, the Iowa Utilities Board has laid out certain conditions to Interstate Power and Light which are being reviewed by the company.

The utilities board has ordered that the ratemaking principles will apply to any new wind facility built under the company’s new wind project that is eligible for 100% of the federal production tax credits, irrespective of its location in Iowa, up to 500MW.

Image: Alliant Energy secured regulatory approval to add 1,000MW of new wind power in Iowa. Photo: courtesy of dan/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.