Alinta Energy signs wind power agreement with Future Energy

Alinta Energy has entered into a conditional power purchase master agreement with Future Energy for over 35MW of wind power from six small wind farms in Victoria.

The Maroona Wind Farm, south west of Ararat in Victoria, will be the first of the projects to come on-stream between mid-2017 and 2018. Once built, the ~6MW wind farm will connect to the existing electricity network in the area and will produce the equivalent energy usage of around 4,000 households.

Jeff Dimery, Alinta Energy’s CEO said, “Alinta has been actively growing its renewables position and this agreement reflects a further step in our commitment to renewable energy.”

This agreement builds on a number of existing off-take agreements already in place to purchase electricity (along with large scale generation certificates), for example:

-89MW from Walkaway Wind Farm in Western Australia, and

-106MW from Bald Hills Wind Farm in Victoria.

In November 2016, Alinta also announced a binding agreement to acquire an option over the rights to the (up to 300MW) Yandin Wind Farm development in Western Australia.

Source: Company Press Release