Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

AGL Energy secures EIS approval for 460MW wind farm in Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 March 2017

Regulators in the Australian state of Queensland have approved environmental impact statement (EIS) for the AGL Energy’s proposed 460MW Coopers Gap wind farm.

The approval by the Office of the Coordinator-General was included in a report, which will now be used by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning in its development application assessment for the $500m project.

The project is expected to create 350 jobs during construction phase and 20 permanent jobs once entering service scheduled in 2020.

Power generated from the wind farm will be supplied through Powerlink’s existing transmission line to the network.

In addition to producing around 1,400 GWh of renewable energy, powering more than 240,000 average homes, the project is expected to contribute up to $4m to the local economy annually.

AGL managing director and CEO Andy Vesey said: “Coopers Gap wind farm would be the largest wind farm in Queensland and will provide economic as well as environmental benefits for the local region and the state.

“We are looking forward to continuing the project’s development, and to working with the local community on fine-tuning the details.”

AGL expects the Coopers Gap wind farm to be the next greenfield renewable development offered to the Powering Australian Renewables Fund (PARF).

A partnership between AGL, QIC and Future Fund, the PARF aims to develop approximately 1,000MW of large-scale renewable energy projects in the country.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said: “This project is a clear example of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to generating regional jobs, while acting on climate change and reducing carbon emissions.”

AGL said that the renewable energy produced by the project would reduce approximately 1,100,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.