Acciona Energía to build 145MW Palmas Altas wind farm in Texas

Acciona Energía will invest about $200m on a new 144.9MW wind farm called Palmas Altas in the US state of Texas.

Palmas Altas will be the second wind farm to be built by the Spanish company in Texas, which will also be its ninth wind project in the US.

To be constructed in Cameron County, the Palmas Altas wind farm will feature 46 wind turbines of Nordex technology. The AW125/3150 wind turbines to be installed by Nordex will each have a rotor diameter of 125m and a hub height of 87.5m.

Acciona Energía expects the wind farm to connect to the grid in November 2019.

Palmas Altas will be built near the 93MW San Roman wind farm which was commissioned by Acciona in December 2016.

The new wind farm will generate about 524GWh of clean energy annually, thereby meeting the power consumption of 43,000 Texan households. In addition to that, the Palmas Altas wind farm will help in offsetting 503,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Acciona Energy USA Global CEO Rafael Esteban said: “We are proud to undertake a new wind power project that consolidates the reactivation of our investment activity in the United States and confirms our commitment to grow in a controlled and profitable manner in a market that continues to offer very interesting opportunities for the renewables sector.”

Construction on the Palmas Altas project is expected to involve around 170 people during the peak stage. After completion of the project, 10 roles will be created to handle the operations of the wind farm.

The power generated by the Palmas Altas wind farm will be sold in the ERCOT-South Texas wholesale market, said Acciona Energy.

In addition to the Palmas Altas and San Roman wind farms in Texas, Acciona Energy owns and operates three wind farms with a total capacity of 329MW in Oklahoma, a 101MW wind farm in Illinois, two wind farms of 192MW in the Dakotas and a 6MW wind farm in Iowa.

Image: San Roman is the first Acciona wind farm in Texas. Photo: courtesy of ACCIONA.