A2SEA installs first turbine at 402MW Dudgeon offshore wind farm in UK

A2SEA has installed the first turbine of the 67 Siemens 6MW turbines at the site of the 402MW Dudgeon offshore wind farm in UK waters.

For the next months, the vessel will install the turbines being shipped from Green Port Hull in the UK. This is the first time, the Port of Hull will be used as load out port for an offshore wind project.

Since 1 September 2016, SEA CHALLENGER has been used for offshore accommodation during completion and commissioning of the offshore substation. The vessel was jacked up to 20m above sea level and had accommodation for 80 persons including the A2SEA crew. During this period the vessel has gained good knowledge of the site and built up a very good working relationship with both Siemens and Statoil.

CEO at A2SEA, Jens Frederik Hansen is very satisfied with the dedicated and professional performance by the crew both onshore and offshore; ”We have wide experience in handling the Siemens 6MW turbines, but it cannot be done without good team work. It is a great pleasure to once again work together with Siemens, but also our renewed cooperation and partnership with Statoil, which started on their first offshore wind project Sheringham Shoal, and now continues on the Dudgeon project.”

The Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm is owned by Statoil (35%), Masdar (35%) and Statkraft (30%) and is situated 32 km off the coast of the seaside town of Cromer in North Norfolk in the UK. When fully commissioned by 2017, the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm will provide well over 400,000 households with renewable power.

