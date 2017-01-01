View news from other Energy sectors:
1-15 of 4614 results
Orascom Construction consortium to develop 250MW wind farm in Egypt Orascom Construction has announced that its consortium with ENGIE (France) and Toyota Tsusho Corporation/Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Japan) has secured a contract to develop, construct and operate a 250 MW wind farm in Ras Ghareb, Egypt.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
DOF Subsea bags vessel contracts in Subsea IMR Projects segment DOF Subsea has bagged multiple contracts, securing utilisation for several vessels in the Subsea IMR Projects segment.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Wartsila to supply 39MW power plant to Aqualectra The technology group Wärtsilä was awarded the contract to supply a 39MW power plant to Aqualectra, the utility company of Curaçao.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Siemens Gamesa to supply 310 wind turbines for US projects Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will supply 310 wind turbines of different types for five power projects in the US.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Southern California Edison unveils clean energy proposal for California's climate goals Southern California Edison has proposed an integrated strategic framework for California to meet its climate and air quality goals.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Dong Energy selects ESVAGT as partner for Hornsea 1 Dong Energy has selected ESVAGT as partner in setting up the first offshore wind farm to break the 1GW barrier; the 1,200 mW offshore wind farm, Hornsea 1, off Grimsby in the UK North Sea.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
GE Power, NOMAC to enhance performance of 26 power generation and desalination sites GE Power signed a deal with the First National Operations and Maintenance Company (NOMAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, to implement its APM solution, powered by Predix at 26 thermal, wind and solar power generation and water desalination sites.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Top green companies As many nations step up efforts for a transition to a low carbon future, businesses across the world have been accelerating their efforts to increase the use of renewable energy over the past few years. As private sector companies account for a significant part of the world’s electricity consumption, they have also become responsible for emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Vattenfall to invest over EUR200m in Wieringermeer onshore windfarm Vattenfall has announced an investment of more than EUR200m to repower and expand its Wieringermeer onshore windfarm in the Netherlands.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
VBMS selected to supply cables for 950MW Moray OWF East project in UK Subsea cables installer VBMS has signed a preferred bidder agreement for the supply of inter-array cables for the proposed 950MW Moray Offshore Wind farm East (MOWE) in the UK.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Argentina’s YPF unveils $30bn investment plan to boost oil and gas production Argentina’s oil company YPF has announced plans to invest more than $30bn over the next five years to boost its oil and gas production capacity as well as power generation capacity.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Iberdrola installs all wind turbines of Wikinger offshore wind farm Iberdrola has installed all the 70 wind turbines of the Wikinger offshore wind farm, the renewable infrastructure which the company is building in German waters of the Baltic Sea.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
Siemens Gamesa to supply 281MW of turbines for Nordlicht wind project in Norway Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has received an order for the supply and installation of 67 units of its recently upgraded OptimaFlex wind turbine type SWT-DD-130.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
UK's REA says renewable power generation increasing amid falling coal UK Government data, released in the quarterly publication “Energy Trends,” shows that renewable electricity’s share of production has gone up to a record 29.8% of the mix in Q2 2017, while output from coal came down 50% to a record low of 2.1%.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News
ADB approves $200m loan for 100MW wind park in Sri Lanka The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200m loan with sovereign guarantee for Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to develop the first 100MW wind park in Sri Lanka.
Power Generation > Wind > News
Power Generation > Wind > News