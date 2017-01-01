Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind | News
Wind News

Orascom Construction consortium to develop 250MW wind farm in Egypt
By EBR Staff Writer
Orascom Construction has announced that its consortium with ENGIE (France) and Toyota Tsusho Corporation/Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Japan) has secured a contract to develop, construct and operate a 250 MW wind farm in Ras Ghareb, Egypt.
DOF Subsea bags vessel contracts in Subsea IMR Projects segment
DOF Subsea has bagged multiple contracts, securing utilisation for several vessels in the Subsea IMR Projects segment.
Wartsila to supply 39MW power plant to Aqualectra
The technology group Wärtsilä was awarded the contract to supply a 39MW power plant to Aqualectra, the utility company of Curaçao.
Siemens Gamesa to supply 310 wind turbines for US projects
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will supply 310 wind turbines of different types for five power projects in the US.
Southern California Edison unveils clean energy proposal for California's climate goals
Southern California Edison has proposed an integrated strategic framework for California to meet its climate and air quality goals.
Dong Energy selects ESVAGT as partner for Hornsea 1
Dong Energy has selected ESVAGT as partner in setting up the first offshore wind farm to break the 1GW barrier; the 1,200 mW offshore wind farm, Hornsea 1, off Grimsby in the UK North Sea.
GE Power, NOMAC to enhance performance of 26 power generation and desalination sites
GE Power signed a deal with the First National Operations and Maintenance Company (NOMAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, to implement its APM solution, powered by Predix at 26 thermal, wind and solar power generation and water desalination sites.
Top green companies
By EBR Staff Writer
As many nations step up efforts for a transition to a low carbon future, businesses across the world have been accelerating their efforts to increase the use of renewable energy over the past few years. As private sector companies account for a significant part of the world’s electricity consumption, they have also become responsible for emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere.
Vattenfall to invest over EUR200m in Wieringermeer onshore windfarm
Vattenfall has announced an investment of more than EUR200m to repower and expand its Wieringermeer onshore windfarm in the Netherlands.
VBMS selected to supply cables for 950MW Moray OWF East project in UK
By EBR Staff Writer
Subsea cables installer VBMS has signed a preferred bidder agreement for the supply of inter-array cables for the proposed 950MW Moray Offshore Wind farm East (MOWE) in the UK.
Argentina’s YPF unveils $30bn investment plan to boost oil and gas production
By EBR Staff Writer
Argentina’s oil company YPF has announced plans to invest more than $30bn over the next five years to boost its oil and gas production capacity as well as power generation capacity.
Iberdrola installs all wind turbines of Wikinger offshore wind farm
Iberdrola has installed all the 70 wind turbines of the Wikinger offshore wind farm, the renewable infrastructure which the company is building in German waters of the Baltic Sea.
Siemens Gamesa to supply 281MW of turbines for Nordlicht wind project in Norway
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has received an order for the supply and installation of 67 units of its recently upgraded OptimaFlex wind turbine type SWT-DD-130.
UK's REA says renewable power generation increasing amid falling coal
UK Government data, released in the quarterly publication “Energy Trends,” shows that renewable electricity’s share of production has gone up to a record 29.8% of the mix in Q2 2017, while output from coal came down 50% to a record low of 2.1%.
ADB approves $200m loan for 100MW wind park in Sri Lanka
By EBR Staff Writer
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200m loan with sovereign guarantee for Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to develop the first 100MW wind park in Sri Lanka.
Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

